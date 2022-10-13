ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobos starting quarterback Miles Kendrick has been named to a national award watch list. Kendrick, who suffered a broken leg during the 2021 season while at Kansas, is under consideration for the 2022 Comeback player of the Year Award.

In his first season in cherry and silver, Kendrick has started all six games for New Mexico and is slated to get the start on Saturday against NMSU. Kendrick has six total touchdowns on the season, while throwing for 689 yards, while also racking up 137 yards rushing.

The award recognizes college football student-athletes from all divisions of college football for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances. In total, there are 61 college football student athletes from 46 schools on this year’s watch list. At the end of the season, three players will be honored as comeback player of the year at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl college football playoff game.