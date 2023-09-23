ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM football team got back in the win column on Saturday. The Lobos took down the UMASS Minutemen 34-31 in overtime to improve to 2-2 on the season.

The Lobos never trailed in regulation as the offense exploded for 28 points in the first half. UNM was efficient spreading the ball around both through the air and on the ground, and the Lobos took at 28-14 lead into halftime.

The tables turned in the second half as the UNM offense stalled for a total of 60 yards. UMASS was able to slowly claw back into the game and got within one score late in the 4th quarter.

After a final punt on offense for the cherry and silver, the team held an eight point lead with under a minute in regulation. The Minutemen took a shot down field and completed a 65 yard touchdown, followed by a successful two point conversion to tie the game at 28.

In overtime, the Lobos were able to force the Minutemen to only a field goal and the offense took the field looking for the game winning score. Multiple penalties on UMASS moved the ball to the one yard line for UNM, and the Lobos capped off the game with a Jacory Croskey-Merritt walk-off touchdown. The result marked the first overtime win for the Lobos since 2013 and the first win in the eastern time zone since 1961.

“We got to learn how to finish better, so we don’t go to overtime, but we found a way to win the football game and that’s all that matters,” said UNM head coach Danny Gonzales.

On offense, the Lobos combined for 328 yards of total offense (136 rushing, 192 passing). QB Dylan Hopkins completed 9-17 with a touchdown pass, while the ground game was led by Sherod White with 14 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown.

The Lobos now look to their first Mountain West game of the season next week. UNM is on the road at Wyoming at 2 p.m. MT.