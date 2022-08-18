ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM soccer team is ready to kick of the 2022 season. The Lobos are loaded with experience, rostering nine seniors, and the team is confident heading into their first game of the season.

“Most of our team are returners and they have been through a lot,” said head coach Heather Dyche. “They have been through a COVID season, two NCAA Tournament appearances, they are a team that beat a strong UW team last year, we want New Mexico to be one of the best programs in the nation, and we have said that since we have been here. So, to be that you have to play the best and that’s what we are going to do tomorrow night.”

UNM is set to host No. 6 Rutgers on Thursday, and while that may seem like a tough task, the Lobos believe they are battle tested. Following back-to-back Mountain West titles and an NCAA tournament appearance, they hope they can bring the momentum into this season.

“Just coming off of the success we have last year I think we are all pretty fired up and we want to taste that again,” Jaelyn Hendren said. “So, I also think we have a lot of new players coming in that are going to be pretty impactful.”

Game time against Rutgers is at 7:30 at the UNM soccer complex. KRQE Sports will continue to provide coverage of the team throughout the season.