ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The awards keep coming in for the UNM football team following the Lobos win over Hawaii. The latest comes from quarterback Dylan Hopkins, as he earned the week eight Manning award quarterback of the week.

The honor follows Hopkins program record performance against Hawaii last Saturday. Hopkins completed 20-25 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns. His 80% completion percentage is the highest in program history for a minimum of 20 attempts.

Hopkins’ performance led the Lobos to a 42-21 win over Hawaii and ended the Lobos 14 game Mountain West losing streak. He earned the honor over seven other finalists thanks the an online voting contest.

The Lobos (3-4, 1-2 MW) now travel to Reno to take on the Nevada Wolf Pack (1-6, 1-2 MW) on Saturday. The game will kickoff at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday on CBS Sports Network.