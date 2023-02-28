ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Coming off of a buzzer beater defeat over the weekend, Richard Pitino’s UNM Lobo men’s basketball team bounced back on Senior Night with an 94-80 victory over Fresno State.

The Lobos got a measure of revenge by beating the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs handed the Lobos their first defeat back in January. At the time, the Lobos were leading the nation in consecutive victories without any losses, jumping out to a 14-0 record.

Lobo senior Morris Udeze led five Lobos in double figures, scoring 25 points with 9 rebounds. Senior Jaelen House had 24 points on 6 of 9 shooting, 3 of 4 from the three point line. Jamal Mashburn Jr. finished the game with 13 points while senior KJ Jenkins scored 11 points. Javonte Johnson had 10 points for the Lobos. The Lobos shot 58 percent for the game and finished with more fast break points at 19-7. They also outrebounded the Bulldogs 32-29. Fresno State was led by Jemarl Baker Jr., who finished with 16 points.

With the win, the Lobos kept their chances alive for a first round bye in next week’s Mountain West Tournament. The Lobos at 21-9, 8-9 in the Mountain West, will finish the regular season on the road at Colorado State Friday. Fresno State, 10-19, 6-12 in the Mountain West, will finish the regular season hosting an out of conference game against Chicago State Saturday.