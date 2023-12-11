ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Donovan Dent is the Mountain West Player of the Week for men’s basketball. His teammate, J.T. Toppin, is the freshman of the week. It is the third time that Toppin has snagged the freshman honor. His teammate, Tru Washington, took the honor last week, making it four straight weeks for the Lobos.

“Tru has been very, very impressive and JT has been impressive,” said UNM head coach Richard Pitino. “The key, I believe, with both of those guys is can they sustain it because it’s still a long, long season.”

Toppin and Dent helped the Lobos extend their winning streak to 8 games last week, winning a pair of games. The 9-1 Lobos got 23 points from Dent in a home win against UC Santa Barbara. Dent scored 22 points, pulled down six rebounds, and had three steals in a win over UC Santa Clara. Toppin averaged 14.5 points and 5 rebounds in the pair of wins. He shot 76 percent from the floor.

Next for the Lobos is game two of their series with in-state rival New Mexico State, in Las Cruces on Friday. The game has a 7 pm start time on CBS Sports Network. The Lobos won the first game in Albuquerque on Dec. 1 by a score of 106 to 62.