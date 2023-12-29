ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –UNM Men’s Basketball took out division II opponent Eastern New Mexico University on Friday night, 87-54. It was a slow start for the Lobos, as ENMU would take a 13-6 lead in this beginning of this game, but UNM would find their stride.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. was back on the floor for UNM, as he started this game which marked his first action in over a month, missing 7 games. Mashburn had a little rust in this one, but he would finish with 17 points. “You know the first game rust was there. I mean, I can work out all that I want, but nothing like playing a real game. So, I am glad that I got the first one under my belt and and I be ready for Colorado State”, said Jamal Mashburn, UNM Guard.

Nelly Junior Joseph finished with a double-double putting up 13 points and 16 rebounds. Jalelen House led the way in scoring for UNM, finishing with a game-high of 22 points.

“We pulled away in the first half there, built that lead, and held onto it, so it was great. we are 12 and 1, obviously a very good non-conference and now we have some great opportunities in front of us”, said UNM Head Basketball Coach Richard Pitino.

UNM closes out their non-conference schedule on an 11-game winning streak. UNM is now also 7-0 at home this season. Now 12-1 on the season, the Lobos will open up conference play next, as they take on Colorado State on Tuesday at 8:30 pm, that game will be shown on FS1.