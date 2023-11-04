ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rebels scored on their first play from scrimmage and never looked back. UNM quickly fell behind and was never able to climb back, as the Lobos lost 14-56 to UNLV on Saturday.

A major area for concern for the Lobos came on special teams. UNM gave up a combined total of 207 return yards on four returns (51.75 yards per return) which gave the Rebels plenty of short fields that the team was able to convert into touchdowns.

“It wasn’t a team that was that much better than us,” Kyler Drake said. “We did a lot of shooting ourselves in the foot and we just have to execute.”

On offense, the Lobos had a statically fine game. The team tallied 362 yards with 166 and 196 coming from the ground and air, respectively. Bill Croskey-Merrit led the charge rushing with 92 yards on 21 carries, while DJ Washington led receivers in both receptions and yards with five for 78.

The Lobos (3-6, 1-4 MW) now look ahead to a road game at Boise State next week. With the team’s current record, the Lobos must win each of the final three games of the season to become bowl eligible.

“The great thing is it’s November 4th and we’re not eliminated from bowl contention yet,” said head coach Danny Gonzales. “The three teams we have to play, they’re dang good teams. Doesn’t mean they’re not so much better than us. I don’t think they’ll be like tonight was.”