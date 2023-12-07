ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Univerisity of New Mexico introduced Bronco Mendenhall as the football program’s next head coach in a press conference on Thursday.

When introducing Mendenhall, UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez shared that he first contacted him over a week ago. Nunez first asked if Mendenhall would accept the job if offered, and Mendenhall said yes. While Nunez was “thorough” in interviewing other candidates afterward, he said he planned on offering the job to Mendenhall. The result was a five-year, $6 million contract ($1.2 million annually) for Mendenhall.

“I told y’all I’m not playing anymore,” said Nunez. “I want to get somebody that’s going to help us with this new change of what’s happening with college athletics. We need to be in that consideration and we need to be in there not just because we’re the University of New Mexico, but because we’re putting a product on the field that shows everybody with the coach and everything else. So yeah, we’re not playing. We’re coming and we’re going to do it right.”

UNM has not had a winning season and has not appeared in a bowl game since 2016, but Mendenhall’s coaching track record proves that he is capable of turning UNM into a consistent winner. In his 17 years as a head coach between BYU and Virginia, his teams have been bowl-eligible 16 times. The belief is Mendenhall’s winning history will translate to UNM.

“The likelihood this happens I think is likely,” Mendenhall said. “Is it going to take work? Absolutely. I’m excited for that. This is an important step in terms of the press conference… but what I really want to be doing is get back to the office to continue crafting, developing and moving the program forward because the clock is ticking.”