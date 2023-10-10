NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The annular solar eclipse will pass over New Mexico on October 14. To celebrate the event, the University of New Mexico is hosting a viewing party at Johnson Field, beginning at 8:30.

People will get an opportunity to witness the rare event with guidance from UNM astronomers. Inside the UNM Physics, Astronomy and Interdisciplinary Science building there will be scientists giving short talks on all things eclipse related. People will have the option to view the eclipse outside on the field with free viewing glasses provided or inside the the building, where a live feed of the sun will be projected. Food trucks will be at the field for guests to enjoy.