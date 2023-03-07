ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Hospital is partnering with Bernalillo County to bring a series of Community Health Listening Sessions to the community. The first session was held Tuesday night, Mar. 7, at the International District Library.

The rest of the sessions will be held in each of Bernalillo County’s five districts. Each event allows residents to share their voices regarding health care in Bernalillo County and how UNMH can improve its services.

Upcoming Community Health Listening Sessions

District 2 March 16 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Los Padillas Community Center, 2117 Los Padillas Road SW

District 1 April 13 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center, 9800 4th Street NW

District 4 May 11 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Paradise Hills Community Center, 5901 Paradise Boulevard NW

District 5 June 15 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Los Vecinos Community Center, 478 NM-333

Native American Community TBD



“We really want to hear from our community about what their health needs are as we think about how we prioritize the use of our resources to improve the health of the people of Bernalillo County,” said Kate Becker, CEO of UNM Hospital.

“These community health listening sessions are the perfect way to begin our 2024 UNM Hospital Mill Levy process,” said Barbara Baca, Bernalillo County Commission. “We look forward to hearing directly from the residents in each district of Bernalillo County and we appreciate the opportunity to participate in these important community gatherings.”

Bernalillo County voters are asked to extend a mil levy that allows UNMH to provide care to those in need. It ensures UNMH’s ability to care for patients regardless of their ability to pay. The UNM Hospital explains, “revenue coming directly from property taxes makes up roughly 10% of UNM Hospital’s total operating budget.”