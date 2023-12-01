ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is getting in the holiday spirit as thousands of farolitos were spread along the campus for the annual Hanging of the Greens. Officials said the event is UNM’s oldest campus tradition and is entirely run by students.

“The event just brings the community together and you meet people you never thought would meet. And you get to know the campus as a whole and organizations that we have around the campus,” said Vice President of Mortar Board Senior Honor Society Savannah Gonzales.

People who attended were encouraged to bring a book to place under the tree to be donated to UNM’s Children’s Hospital.