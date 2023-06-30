ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new era has officially begun for the UNM track & field and cross country program. The Lobos announced the hiring of Darren Gauson on Friday.

Gauson replaces former head coach Joe Franklin and comes to Albuquerque from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. Over the past eight seasons at Bradley, Gauson led the Braves to ten total Missouri Valley cross country championships including six by the men and four by the women.

“Darren is a proven winner with a track record of building championship programs,” said UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez. “His vision, character and his ability to recruit and develop talent, are what truly sets him apart from others and the reason why he is the right person to lead our storied program.”

Prior to his time in Peoria, Gauson helped build the Lamar cross country program into a winner as well. With the Cardinals, he guided the program into back-to-back men’s and women’s conference titles in 2013 and 2014.

In total, Gauson’s time with Bradley and Lamar has combined for 14 team conference titles, 75 conference champions, 14 conference athletes of the year and 15 conference freshmen of the year. He has also coached four All-Americans.

A 2006 graduate of Napier University in Edinburgh, Scotland, Gauson then competed for two seasons at Butler University under former UNM head coach Joe Franklin.