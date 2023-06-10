ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A current Lobo will be competing in a major golf tournament. Rising senior Bastien Amat was added to the US Open field on Saturday.

Amat qualified for the event with a -2, 69 at the local qualifier at the UNM championship course, followed by 75-65 at Tacoma Country & Golf Club in Lakewood, WA, on June 5. He is one of 18 amateurs that qualified for the event.

The Condette, Pas-De-Clais, France native finished his junior season with the Lobos with a team best 70.8 stoke average and five top ten finishes. He also recorded a win a the Wolf Pack Classic in Reno, Nevada.

The US Open is scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 15 at the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, CA.