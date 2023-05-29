ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was one of the best seasons in recent UNM men’s golf history. The Lobos finished the season tied for 25th as a team and even had an individual make the cut to the final round.

Junior Matthew Watkins represented the Lobos well at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale on Monday. The Rockwell, Texas native finished the four day tournament at +3 and and 28th place. It is the best finish for a Lobo since 2013.

“It’s definitely fun, its hard to explain but its a little nerve racking at times, but you get used to it after a bit,” said Watkins. I stayed really competitive, and just tried to compete.”