ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM golf team is hosting their first and only tournament of the 2022 season this weekend. The William H. Tucker Intercollegiate features 20 teams, including New Mexico State, and is set to tee off at the UNM championship course on Friday.

“Its nice, its your one home tournament, that’s kind of how college golf is, you know every program hosts one event and tries to draw the best field and it is the one time we get to take advantage of playing at our home course,” coach Millican said. “So, we try to make the most of it.”

“We would definitely like to win this one because its the only tournament we play at our own course, our own home soil,” Carson Herron said.

The UNM championship course is a Par 72 spanning 7,546 yards . The tournament will conclude on Saturday.