ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in 22 years, UNM is in need of a men’s golf coach. Glen Millican left the program to take the same job at the University of Missouri on Friday.

“I have spent my whole life at the University of New Mexico and only a special opportunity would cause me to leave a place that is so near and dear to my heart,” said Millican. “ We are going to miss a lot of things about Albuquerque, but we feel great about our time here and what the program accomplished over the last two decades. I will always be a Lobo and will be wishing the program success in the future.”

During his 22 years at UNM, Millican led the Lobos to eight NCAA Championship appearances, two top-five finishes and 20 NCAA Regional appearances. Millican was a five-time Mountain West coach of the year and guided the program to eight conference titles.

Most recently, UNM finished this past season with a new program scoring record with a 283.14 stroke average. The Lobos also had three of the five lowest 54-hole scores in program history and advanced to the NCAA championship for the first time in six years.

Prior to his coaching career, Millican also represented the Lobos as a player. His career spanned from 1994-98 where he graduated with degrees in general management and human resources. He later earned his MBA from UNM’s Anderson School of Management in 2000.

UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez said the school has already started the search for a new head coach and hopes to name Millican’s replacement soon.