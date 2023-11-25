NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There will be a new voice in the Lobos locker room next season. UNM announced on Saturday night that they have fired head coach Danny Gonzales.

“After careful consideration, I have reached the conclusion that our football program needs new leadership,” said UNM athletic director Nuñez. “I want to thank Danny for his service to the University of New Mexico. Danny helped bring stability to our football program during a difficult time and played a big role in fostering a positive culture throughout our Department of Athletics. He truly cares about the University of New Mexico and all of our programs, and we are grateful for the lasting impact he has had on the student-athletes on our campus. Coach Gonzales will always be a Lobo for Life.”

The coaching change comes following UNM’s season-ending loss on Friday night. Gonzales finished his tenure as head coach with an 11-32 overall record.

“While I’m disappointed, I will always appreciate and be grateful for the opportunity to return to The University of New Mexico and lead the football program as head coach,” said Gonzales. “I’m proud of the program we built and will always cheer on my alma mater in the future.”

Nuñez will hold a press conference on Sunday at 1 p.m. to discuss the future of the program. KRQE Sports will provide updates as they become available.