ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was much closer down the stretch than the Lobos would’ve liked, but the cherry and silver picked up a win over UT Arlington on Thursday night. UNM escaped the night with a 82-80 win over the Mustangs thanks to a final-second drive to the basket by Donovan Dent.

The game started off strong for UNM, as the cherry and silver took a 48-36 into the break. In the second half, UTA was able to find an offensive rhythm and slowly chipped away at the Lobos lead. The game was tied with five seconds remaining before UNM was able to close things out.

Once again, the Lobos were without All-Mountain West point guard Jaelen House due to injury, but the Lobos two other stellar guards stepped up. Jamal Mashburn Jr. recorded 22 points in the first half alone and finished the night with 25. Dent went on to score 25, including the game winner, on 11-18 shooting and picked up a team-high five assists.

Freshman forward JT Toppin also stepped up and recorded his first career double-double in only his third ever college game. He finished the night with 15 points and ten rebounds.

UNM now have five days off before the Ball dawgs Classic in Henderson, Nevada. The Thanksgiving weekend tournament features the Lobos opening with Toledo on Tuesday, Rice on Wednesday and Pepperdine on Friday.