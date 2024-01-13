ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The last time San Diego State visited the Pit, the Aztecs made a shot at the buzzer to beat UNM in heartbreaking fashion. The two teams met again on Saturday, and this time around, UNM made sure to close out the win. The Lobos dominated the Aztecs in the second half and grew their lead to as much as 22. In the end, UNM came out on top 88-70.

The announced crowd of 15,437 was the largest at the Pit since 2009, and the fans brought plenty of energy. From their “stripe out” attire to their rambunctious cheers, players on both sides felt the presence of Lobo fans.

“Our players are going to talk about these type of moments for the rest of their lives,” said head coach Richard Pitino. “I mean I had times on the bench where I [had to tell myself] don’t start crying, because it’s truly special. That’s what I felt.”

UNM did trail by double-digits midway through the first half, but then the Lobos defense started clicking. Multiple blocks and steals helped the Lobos enter a 17-2 run, and UNM held the lead the rest of the way. In total, the Lobos finished the game with 14 blocks.

The scoring effort was led by Jaelen House with 26. Three other Lobos eclipsed double-digits as Jamal Mashburn Jr (19), JT Toppin (17) and Mustapha Amzil (12) also had major scoring runs of their own. Toppin also recorded a double-double with a career high 16 rebounds, nine of which come offensively.

“That just tells you we can compete with anyone, for real,” said Toppin. “If we lock in and play together, we can beat anybody.”

UNM is back at the Pit on Tuesday hosting another ranked opponent. No. 20 Utah State comes to town for a 8:30 p.m. tipoff on FS1.