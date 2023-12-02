ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was the largest crowd since 2009 as 15,435 fans packed the Pit to witness the latest installment of the Rio Grande Rivalry. The thousands wearing cherry and silver were the ones that left the building happy, as UNM beat NMSU 106-62.

While the game was physical and full of fouls, UNM found plenty of ways to rack up the points. Self proclaimed wrestling super-fan Jaelen House said he thinks the physicality inspired him, as he finished with a game-high 28 points. House finished with 26 in the first half alone, which is the most by a Lobo since 2003.

“I definitely felt like I was going to have a good game tonight,” said House. “I mean I’ve been practicing pretty well recently so I just felt like I was going to have a good game. I have the most confidence in myself.”

As the fouls kept coming, the Lobos kept going to the line and attempted a total of 41 free throws throughout the game.

The Lobos also found themselves in foul trouble early, but multiple players stepped up off the bench. In total, the Lobos tallied 51 bench points, led by Tru Washington with 21. 11 players for UNM entered the game and all 11 scored.

The birthday boy, Donovan Dent, also had a solid performance. Dent finished with a double-double of 12 points and ten assists. His ball distribution was on point as he did not commit a single turnover.

Now 7-1 on the year, UNM looks to Wednesday night against UC Santa Barbara. That game will tipoff at 7 p.m. in the Pit.