ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a decision to eliminate divisions in the Mountain West beginning in 2023, the league announced the new scheduling rotation for the first three years of the new format. The University of New Mexico now has conference opponents set through the 2025 season.

All Mountain West schools will play nine of the 11 other teams twice within a three-year period, one home and one away, while playing the other two teams all three years. For the Lobos, the two teams on the schedule each of the next three seasons are San Jose State, which UNM will host twice, and Boise State, where the Lobos will travel twice.

In 2023, UNM will host Utah State, Hawai’i, San Jose State, and UNLV, while the cherry and silver will welcome Air Force, Boise State Fresno State and San Diego State in 2024. In the final year of the new format, 2025, the Lobos will host Colorado State, Wyoming, Nevada, and San Jose State.