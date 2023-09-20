ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico College of Pharmacy has been educating pharmacists in New Mexico for over 75 years. The college will be hosting a healthcare career expedition, giving students the opportunity to learn about careers in the field.

The event is Saturday, September 30, at the National Hispanic Cultural Center from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. People will get an opportunity to learn about different career fields and what it takes to be successful in that field. There will be panels and workshops there for attendees to interact with and healthcare professionals, advisors and industry leaders on hand for people to talk with and ask questions.

For more information on UNM College of Pharmacy, click here.