ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – October is designated as American Pharmacists Month to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of pharmacists to health care and the community. To raise awareness in New Mexico, the UNM College of Pharmacy is holding its annual White Coats Across Montano event.

Beginning in 2010, student pharmacists and pharmacists wear their white coats and create a presence over the Montano bridge to raise awareness for the profession and its importance. Students are able to get all of their training and education to practice as an advanced pharmacists when they graduate.

For more information, click here.