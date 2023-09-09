ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM football team won its first game of the 2023 season, and did it in dominant fashion. The Lobos took down Tennessee Tech 56-10 to improve to 1-1 on the year.

In his first game at University Stadium, transfer quarterback Dylan Hopkins had the offense rolling to the tune of 4 passing touchdowns, which is tied for the second most in school history. On the ground, the Lobos also excelled as Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt ran all over the Golden Eagles defense for 165 yards and 3 touchdowns.

“I knew practicing that hard it was going to be that type of night so it started earlier this week and I just knew it was going to be a good week,” said Croskey-Merritt.

“I felt really good about tonight.” Hopkins said. “I think in all phases, just the receivers outside, just the running backs, the o-line upfront, I threw that touchdown to Luke and I could’ve sat back there all day. So, I think leaving the game really proud of that.”

The Lobos now look ahead to their biggest game of the season next Saturday. UNM will host rival NMSU at 6 p.m.