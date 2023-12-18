ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was all a misunderstanding. New Mexico State head football coach Jerry Kill went on a rant, calling out University of New Mexico Athletic Director Eddie Nunez last Saturday about his team’s ability to access the Lobos indoor practice facility during the week of the Isleta New Mexico Bowl. By Monday morning, Nunez told KRQE Sports that, Kill had reached out and both parties emerged from their conversation with the matter resolved.

The Aggies did have access to the UNM indoor practice facility during bowl week but there was some confusion on whether that would be the case, leading up to the event. There had been a little bad blood between the two parties since the regular season when video surfaced of the NMSU quarterback, Diego Pavia, urinating on the logo at the Lobos indoor football field.

NMSU athletic Director Mario Moccia told ESPN the Aggies were originally shown an outdoor stadium as a practice spot when they arrived for a bowl site visit. Moccia also said a UNM official told them they would not be able to use the indoor practice facility. The New Mexico Bowl later came out with a statement saying that they made access to practice facilities open to both teams, the other being Fresno State.