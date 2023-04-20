ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s Tennis clinched the outright Mountain West Regular Season Title, with a 4-1 victory over San Diego State on Thursday. With this win, the Lobos now garner a bye in this year’s Mountain West Tournament, which will send UNM all the way to the semifinals. UNM now has 15 regular season titles since 1963 and now nine Mountain West Titles since 2000.

UNM will have one more match before the conference tournament though, as they host UNLV on Saturday at noon.

The 2023 MW Conference Tournament will run April 26-28 in Las Vegas, NV.