ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Hospital will be holding a diaper drive at Saturday’s Lobo Women’s Basketball game. This is the university’s sixth annual diaper drive, and the donated diapers will go directly to children being cared for at UNM Children’s Hospital.

The public is invited to drop off packages of diapers of any size at The Pit on Saturday, Jan. 6, for the first half of the game, starting at 2 p.m. The first 200 people who make a donation will receive free UNM Health first aid kits. Those who would like to donate but are unable to attend can make a monetary donation at this link.