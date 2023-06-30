ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United has added some depth for at least the next few weeks. The club announced the signing of midfielder Nicky Hernandez to a 25 day contract on Friday.

Hernadez comes to United after spending the 2022 season with USL Championship winner San Antonio FC. Last season he appeared in 24 contests and was among the team’s leaders in assists with five.

“I am excited to welcome a player of Nicky’s quality into a team and locker room that are already making huge strides under Eric Quill,” said United sporting director Itamar Keinan. “Nicky will bring another level of dynamism and distribution to this team, and we can’t wait for him to wear the Black & Yellow for the first time.”

Hernadez is familiar with coach Quill as he previously played for the head coach with North Texas SC. He is available immediately on the roster and is eligible for Saturday’s match in El Paso.