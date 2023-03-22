NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There are unique Airbnb locations around the world but right here in New Mexico there is no shortage. Some hosts offer tents, earth homes, and sometimes even a bunker. Best of all these locations are all just a drive away.

Guests can head to Roswell, N.M. for a unique stay at a Missile Base/Bunker property. The location is underground and includes a Launch Control Center and even a Utility Tunnel that leads to the 186-foot-deep Missile Silo. Attendees who book this spot will also get a tour at no extra cost. Oddly enough, there is even cellular service and Wi-Fi available even when individuals are underground. Guests can also relax in the private apartment area with a variety of books and more.

If you are looking to camp out in a wagon, here is your chance. Located in Los Cerrillos, N.M. guests can experience a night of glamping with a bed, couch, water, snacks and more. This space is surrounded by a natural desert forest with just a 15-minute walk from the Madrid shops, museums, and more. This location is known as a movie ranch, guests are able to stay between productions.

Enjoy a unique stay in Pecos, N.M. Guests can experience a beautiful tent and enjoy dinner or breakfast next to the fresh waters of Pecos. This place also offers Wi-Fi, a fire pit, bedding, and more. Guests are encouraged to check out this location during the spring and summertime.

Another stunning unique location in Pecos, N.M. This 1950s A-frame home has a kitchen, and full bathroom and can sleep up to four guests. There is even an outdoor shower, two fireplaces, a grill and even a private hot tub for guests. The home sits on 6.5 private acres within the Santa Fe National Forest. The Pecos River is only a one-minute walk away.

Check out the “coolest spots” in Santa Fe, N.M. area, according to the listing. Enjoy a private glamping dome on eight private acres of ancient canyons. Guests can experience a 360-degree view of every mountain chain in the area – Sangre de Christos, Jemez, Sandias, Ortiz, and Manzanos. Indoor plumbing, heat, a stone shower, and a king bed are available. Guests even have a chance to book personal chef services.

Unplug and unwind in a tree house, ‘Ashley’s TreeHouse’ located in Nogal, New Mexico. Guests can enjoy 30 acres of natural desert land, spring waters and even head to the Lincoln National Forest. There are balcony views to enjoy sunrises or star gazing. A wooden swing is also there for guests to enjoy. They ask that individuals bring a flashlight for after dark to explore the property at night.