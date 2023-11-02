NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – National Forest and National Grasslands in the Rocky Mountain Region (Colorado) will be free for all day-use visitors on Veterans Day. National lands in New Mexico will be free for day use on November 10. The U.S. Forest Service is waiving the day-use fee to honor veterans.

Each year, the U.S. Forest Service offers six fee-free days that coincide with holidays. The Veterans Day fee-free day is the final free day of the year.

Cabin fees, camping permit fees, and other fees still apply, including fees for sites operated by third parties. But visitors to sites like the San Juan National Forest, the Arapaho National Recreation Area, and a range of other national lands won’t have to pay the usual day fee. In New Mexico, the fee waiver will include picnic areas, boat launches, and trailheads, according to the Forest Service.

“The Rocky Mountain Region is a great place to enjoy a variety of outdoor recreation, including hiking, camping, fishing, skiing, and snowshoeing,” Regional Forester Frank Beum said in a press release. But the Forest Service reminds visitors to be safe as they visit. For safety tips, you can check out this link.