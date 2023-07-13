ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From a young age, Ty Murray knew what he wanted in life. The danger and thrill or bull riding always called out to him, and now he is being recognized as one of New Mexico’s best.

Murray is a member of the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame class of 2023 and is set to be inducted next month. He has a very special connection to the state through his childhood and his annual PBR event, and says that its an honor to be recognized in the Land of Enchantment.

“To be able to keep stepping up and say yes, I’m going to keep trying. I’m going to do whatever it takes and then to be recognized for that effort, that’s very self-satisfying and a good way to commemorate the benchmarks that athletes set for themselves,” said Murray.

The amount of accolades Murray racked up during his career is nothing short of impressive. He is a nine-time professional world champion rodeo cowboy with two bull riding championships and seven all-around titles.

“You know, obviously breaking the record and winning my seventh all-around championship was such a big deal in my life because it’s basically what I dedicated my life to,” he said. “To be able to have it as such a defining moment that it’s celebrated and to have people cheering for you and millions watching on tv around the world and those sort of things make it really extra special.”

The 2023 hall of fame ceremony will be on August 19 at the Albuquerque Convention Center.