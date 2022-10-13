LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Two upcoming Rio Grande rivalry games will be broadcast in the Navajo language. New Mexico State University and its multimedia partner, Learfield, announced they will broadcast this Saturday’s game against the University of New Mexico in Dine’. That will be followed up by a Navajo broadcast of the NMSU vs. UNM basketball game on December 3.

Both games will be aired on 107.3 FM out of Crownpoint. Last year marked the first time the Rio Grande Rivalry game was broadcast in the Navajo language.