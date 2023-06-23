ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM football team has had its fair share of struggles on offense over the last few years. Inconsistency at the quarterback position has led to the Lobos to the worst offense in college football, but there is a new sense of optimism heading into 2023.

The Lobos offense is full of new faces and led by new offensive coordinator Brian Vincent. The former UAB interim head coach brought his quarterback, Dylan Hopkins, with him to New Mexico while the position group also added some young talent.

During spring work, Hopkins took a majority of reps with the first team offense, while true freshman Devon Dampier gained the attention of coaches as well. The 2022 Arizona player of the year is making a push to get some playtime along side Hopkins.

“When you bring Dylan Hopkins in, he has tons of experience in this offense,” said QB coach Heath Ridenour. “So, he is very comfortable with all of it, and very experienced, he has won a lot of college football games, and then you have Devon Dampier…in the spring he really opened a lot of peoples eyes and I think camp is going to be very interesting for him because he is really putting himself into a position to compete for some playing time.”