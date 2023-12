ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ Biopark has revealed two more animals that made its naughty or nice list. Making the good list is Asher the gray fox. The zoo said he has participated with animal care staff and voluntarily got his shots.

A naked mole rat who tried to break out of a protective barrier set up while their tunnels were being built. Through Christmas, the Biopark will continue to post on Facebook which animals were naughty and which were nice.