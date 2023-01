ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two local soccer players are set to begin their profession careers. Volcano Vista graduate Brianna Martinez and recent Lobo standout Jadyn Edwards were both selected by Racing Louisville FC in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) on Thursday.

Following her career with the Hawks, Martinez played collegiately at Notre Dame. She was selected in the second round with the 17th overall pick, while Edwards was selected a round later at 29th overall.