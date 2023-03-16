ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women’s basketball team will be short-handed as it begins the WNIT on Thursday night. Seniors LaTora and LaTascya Duff have decided to not participate in the tournament and their time playing for the Lobos has come to an end.

The twins from Samson, Alabama came to the Lobos in the 2021-22 season after beginning their careers at Shelton State. Over the last three years, Tay and Tora became consistent starters for UNM and have put their names with some of the program’s best.

This season Tay set the program record in made three-point shots and leaves UNM with 239. Tay was also named first-team All-Mountain West and scored 1,131 points during her career in cherry and silver. Tora finished her time at UNM with 923 points.

UNM is set to host Northern Arizona in the first round of the WNIT on Thursday night at 7 p.m. The game will stream on the Mountain West Network.