ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of Albuquerque’s most eye-catching holiday events is back once again after last year’s hiatus due to the pandemic. The Twinkle Light Parade returns to Nob Hill on Dec. 4.

The city says there aren’t any major changes to this year’s event. There are 102 entries for this year’s event and the city approximates 3,00 people will be in the parade. Visitors are encouraged to find a spot to view the parade early.

Jessie Brown and her family have been participating in the Twinkle Light Parade for 10 years, something she said she’s glad has been such a reoccurring tradition in her children’s lives. “I know my kids will remember this for the rest of their lives and these are the memories that we love to make with our family and all of our friends,” Brown said.

The first few years she said they had a more simple idea for their float. However, as the years went on, the decorations became more elaborate, saying it’ll take them a month and a half to prepare the float. “This event is a great time for you to get together with all your friends. That’s what we do, get together with all our friends and decorate a float and make it as wacky and wild as we want it to be, and we just have a great time,” Brown said.

Brown said this year will be special for everyone participating because many people get to celebrate the holiday season with their families this year. “I think it’s just wonderful to get together again. We’ve been really missing that connection, especially during the holidays,” Brown said. “It’s so great to see everyone’s smiling faces in the audience.”

The parade will head west on Central Ave. through Nob Hill from Washington St. to Girard Blvd. Central will be closed to traffic beginning at 3 p.m. to prepare for the parade. The event kicks off at 5:15 p.m.