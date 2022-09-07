ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Applications are now open for Albuquerque’s most popular Christmastime parade. The Twinkle Light Parade runs through Nob Hill on Saturday, Dec. 3. Last year’s event drew 102 entries for the parade and an estimated 3,000 people participated.
It’s a free, family-friendly event that allows local businesses, community members, school groups, and organizations to show off their floats for the chance to win a number of Best in Show, Staff Favorite, Best First Year Entry, and more. The event kicks off at 5:15 p.m. For more information on applications, visit the city of Albuquerque’s website.