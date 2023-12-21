ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owner of a popular local restaurant chain has transformed an area by repurposing an old building. Now, Tula’s Kitchen has received an award for excellence.

Dion’s introduced its sister brand, Tula’s Kitchen, last year, transforming an old IHOP building at Paseo del Norte and Wyoming Boulevard into a modern eatery. NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, is honoring the restaurant’s work with its Eagle Award for Tula’s improvements to the space.

“We put in a bar area. We wanted it to feel connected to the restaurant. We didn’t want to block it off. We did a light division there, and we built a big patio since people got used to them in the pandemic,” says CEO Mark Herman.