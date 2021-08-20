Tuesday’s Angels deliver hand-made gift packages to hospice patients

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Who doesn’t need an extra angle in their life? One small group of seniors is proving that angels go a long way. Tuesday’s Angels are a part of the Hospice De La Luz volunteer program and are changing lives, one special gift at a time.

Hospice volunteers are a small group of senior ladies that make gifts for patients, whether on hospice or not. They meet every Tuesday morning at Palo Duro Senior Center.

Joy Lovette of Hospice de la Luz says the gifts given by Tuesday’s Angels can be keepsakes for the families of those in hospice. “I’ve had families say that they keep them and use them or put them in a special place to remember their loved one,” Lovette says.

For those who would like to donate or help the cause, they can contact the Manager of Volunteer Services, Wilda Martinez, at 505-449-7730.