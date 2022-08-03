ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in the program’s history, Albuquerque Baseball Academy will have three players to represent the southwest region for 16U USA baseball. Sandia infielder Adriel Figueroa-Brito, Volcano Vista catcher Noah Massey and La Cueva outfielder Joel Gurule are excited to showcase their talent to college scouts and represent the Land of Enchantment.

“I mean it feels great, it’s a great opportunity to represent New Mexico and ABA and it’s just another step forward to my baseball career and everything like that,” said Massey.

“It’s cool, especially knowing all the people that have come through here like Bregman, Swihart and all them,” Figueroa-Brito said. “So it’s fun to be a part of that.”

The trio of players will head out to North Carolina to play for the southwest team on Tuesday, August 9. They will play against teams representing other regions of the county.