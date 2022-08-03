ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in the program’s history, Albuquerque Baseball Academy will have three players to represent the southwest region for 16U USA baseball. Sandia infielder Adriel Figueroa-Brito, Volcano Vista catcher Noah Massey and La Cueva outfielder Joel Gurule are excited to showcase their talent to college scouts and represent the Land of Enchantment.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: “I felt like prey”: Video shows Albuquerque man hit by truck, shot at while walking
- Top Story: Get your cash: New Mexico to send out final $250, $500 payment this week
- New Mexico: State considers sale of land for proposed veterans cemetery
- Crime: Collectible store hit again with break-in in less than 3 months
- KRQE En Español: Martes 2 de Agosto 2022
“I mean it feels great, it’s a great opportunity to represent New Mexico and ABA and it’s just another step forward to my baseball career and everything like that,” said Massey.
“It’s cool, especially knowing all the people that have come through here like Bregman, Swihart and all them,” Figueroa-Brito said. “So it’s fun to be a part of that.”
The trio of players will head out to North Carolina to play for the southwest team on Tuesday, August 9. They will play against teams representing other regions of the county.