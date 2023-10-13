ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 50 states project is a a mission by author Shari Lead to share a meal with 50 different women, one woman per state.

Lead started her journey in January in Albuquerque and finished up in Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska at the end of September. The journey highlighted the importance of starting conversations and connecting with people despite different beliefs and backgrounds. During the 50 states project, the woman Lead met were women she has never met before or people she had briefly met. Lead shared her travels and experiences on her social media. For more information and to check out her 50 states project experience, click here.