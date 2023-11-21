ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Toys for Tots is a Marine Corps program that collects toys to give to families in need so no children feel left out over the holiday season. Generous donations from the community help Toys for Tots complete its mission.

Tuesday, November 21, Toys for Tots is hosting a phone bank. Starting at 4 p.m., Toys for Tots will be taking calls at KRQE News 13 for those who would like to donate over the phone. More information, including the phone number to call, will be posted on KRQE’s website homepage.