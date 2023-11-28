ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Toys for Tots is a Marine Corps program that collects toys to give to families in need. They do their best to make sure no children feel left out over the holiday season. Donations from the community help Toys for Tots complete its mission of providing children with gifts for the holidays.

Tuesday, November 28, Toys for Tots will be hosting a phone bank. From 4 – 7p.m., Toys for Tots will be taking calls at KRQE News 13 for those who would like to donate over the phone. Anyone who wishes to donate can call 1-877-715-7400 beginning at 4 p.m. You can also donate online at the Toys for Tots website.