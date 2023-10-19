ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Toys for Tots is getting ready for the holiday season with its 19th Motorcycle Run. Sunday October 22, riders will start at the Walmart in Bernalillo and ride to Thunderbird Harley Davidson.

Registration for the motorcycle run starts at 9 a.m., the riders take off at noon and arrive at Thunderbird Harley Davidson around 12:45 – 1 p.m. The event will be fun for people of all ages with a firetruck and marines on hand that kids can take photos with. Toys for Tots is a Marine Corps program that collects toys to give to families in need so no children feel left out over the holiday season.

Thunderbird Harley Davidson is holding an after party after the ride with food, sodas and plenty of motorcycles. The motorcycle community is encouraged to sign up for the ride. The community is encouraged to attend, support and bring toys to donate or donate money so the organization can help provide kids with toys for the holiday season. Donations for kids of all ages is accepted.

For more information, donate online or to find a list of places around Albuquerque to donate, click here.