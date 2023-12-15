ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday, the U.S Marine Corps Reserve 4th Law Enforcement began distributing Toys for Tots to Albuquerque families. This year 1,497 families will receive free toys for their children over two days. “After we meet everyone who’s registered and signed up from these bags you see, we have almost 4,000 bags to give out to people,” said Paul Caputo, Toys for Tots coordinator.

Toys for Tots is still accepting donations until Dec. 16. The program covers every age group of children and asks community members to donate new toys ranging in price from around $10 to $20. To learn more about Toys for Tots, to find out how to donate, click here.