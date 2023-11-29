LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is working on bringing better broadband access to rural New Mexicans. Thursday, November 30, there will be a town hall on the efforts in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

The state and federal governments have been working to expand internet access, with millions of dollars flowing into projects across the state. More than $1 billion in federal funds have been approved for the effort in New Mexico, but there are challenges to making a fully connected New Mexico a reality.

To give an update on the latest progress in northern New Mexico, the law firm Singelton Schreiber is hosting a town hall at 6:00 p.m. at the Luna Community College cafeteria. New Mexico Senator Michael Padilla (D-ABQ) and officials from the Office of Broadband Access and Expansion will attend.

The event gives the public an opportunity to ask questions about broadband expansion. If you can’t attend in person, you can also register to attend via Zoom at this link.