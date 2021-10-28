Tour tells stories of ghostly sightings around Old Town

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s oldest and most famous ghost tour is celebrating 20 years of spooks and thrills. The tours have been featured on the Travel Channel, Weird Travels, The Dead Files, Dead Famous, Breaking Bad – Walter White’s Funeral, In Plain Sight and more.

Knowledgeable tour guides take visitors through the Old Town Plaza, sharing stories of historic characters who meet their untimely deaths, and the ghostly sightings that followed soon after. Guests of all ages get to experience the retellings and see where the sightings occurred.

Tour Guide Charlie Frates has been a guide for nine years and said his favorite part of the job is the people. “We’ve had guests literally from all over the world, all year long. Their energy brings up our energy. What we do is give them a great time. It’s one of the best date nights, family nights,” Frates said.

Vincent Montoya is a ghost hunter and a tour guide and said he looks forward to the unique experiences with each group. “My thrill of this tour is not only being able to tell stories of all the ghosts down here but also to hopefully catch something while we’re out here with a group, which has happened before,” Montoya said.

Montoya said they’ve seen people from all over the world but still get many guests from Albuquerque who want to be a tourist in their own town. “I had 18 last night, all of them were from Albuquerque. None of them had been on the tour before, so being that you are from Albuquerque, never been on the tour, you’ll come here and find things that you never knew were down here,” Montoya said.

While the Ghost Tours are available year-round, they are particularly popular during the Halloween season. For more information on how to book a tour, visit abqtours.fun/ghosttours.