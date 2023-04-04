ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Brunch, the combination of two words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. If you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Tripadvisor has ranked the best places to get brunch in Albuquerque. The Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

Brunch Restaurants in Albuquerque Tripadvisor

The Grove Cafe & Market Golden Crown Bakery Central Grill and Coffee House Vic’s Daily Cafe Range Cafe Cafe Lush Church Street Cafe Weck’s Garduno’s of Mexico Restaurant & Cantina at Old Town Frontier Restaurant

Yelp also states they have seen more “chilaquiles” added to menus, all around the metro. Chilaquiles are tortillas cut into small pieces that become covered with either green or red salsa. Some toppings that are added are cheese, sour cream, fried/scrambled eggs, and chicken.